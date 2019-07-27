Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Bbva Compass Bancshares Upped Holding; As Argan (AGX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Upped Position

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 389.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 14,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,536 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 3,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 71,900 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insteel Indust Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 33,624 shares to 344,791 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 16,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,939 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 33,243 shares to 159,561 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 6,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,037 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).