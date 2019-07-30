Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Holding by $842,553 as Share Price Rose; Carderock Capital Management Stake in Intuit (INTU) Decreased by $466,929 as Share Price Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $279.62. About 665,380 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 14,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 4.54M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 19,329 shares to 31,711 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 1,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 50.42 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 536 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1,000 are owned by Toth Fincl Advisory. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 2.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,300 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa. Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 900 shares. Essex Financial owns 3,732 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 39,507 shares. Buckingham Mngmt accumulated 1,920 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Kansas-based First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ims Capital Management has invested 0.86% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Central Bank & Tru Company owns 38,174 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability Co has 4.94% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.22% or 9,650 shares in its portfolio. 13,482 were accumulated by Sfe Counsel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 753,168 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd Com owns 0.12% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,085 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.24% or 711,777 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Indiana-based 1St Source Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ing Groep Nv reported 76,878 shares stake. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 78,447 shares. Moreover, North Star Mgmt Corp has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,260 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Andra Ap holds 31,400 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 2,505 shares. 112,979 are owned by American Intl Group Incorporated. Victory Inc reported 16,379 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 21,918 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).