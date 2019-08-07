NVIDIA (NVDA) Analysts See $0.87 EPS; Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $0.87 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.90 EPS change or 50.85% from last quarter’s $1.77 EPS. NVDA’s profit would be $529.83 million giving it 43.67 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, NVIDIA Corporation’s analysts see 29.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 3.19M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses

Calgon Carbon Corporation provides products and services to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water and air primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. It operates in four divisions: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Activated Carbon and Service segment makes and markets granular and powdered activated carbon to remove organic compounds from water, air, and other liquids and gases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVIDIA Corporation shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 208,542 shares. 4,650 are owned by Natl Registered Investment Advisor. Bollard Gp Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,025 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.42M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.39% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hemenway Trust Com owns 0.38% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 13,267 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 20,507 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & stated it has 34 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Llp reported 234,147 shares. Timessquare Management Ltd Liability holds 17,405 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,161 shares. First Republic Inc holds 0.15% or 158,732 shares in its portfolio.

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 48 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 11. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Susquehanna. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by Craig Hallum with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $200 target.