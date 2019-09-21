NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Both NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA Corporation 167 10.33 N/A 4.69 36.01 VivoPower International PLC 1 0.34 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NVIDIA Corporation and VivoPower International PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA Corporation 0.00% 35.3% 24.4% VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NVIDIA Corporation and VivoPower International PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA Corporation 1 3 7 2.64 VivoPower International PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of NVIDIA Corporation is $181, with potential upside of 4.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NVIDIA Corporation and VivoPower International PLC are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 0.1% respectively. 0.4% are NVIDIA Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 81.31% of VivoPower International PLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVIDIA Corporation -5.56% 1.53% -6.51% 22.8% -30.89% 26.38% VivoPower International PLC -2.94% -11.51% -10.22% 22.01% -19.61% 90.7%

For the past year NVIDIA Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than VivoPower International PLC.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NVIDIA Corporation beats VivoPower International PLC.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors that integrate a computer onto a single chip under the Tegra brand name; DRIVE automotive computers, which offer self-driving capabilities; and tablet and portable devices for mobile gaming and TV streaming under the SHIELD name. The companyÂ’s products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, motherboard manufacturers, add-in board manufacturers, and retailers/distributors. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.