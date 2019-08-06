NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Specialized that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA Corporation 163 8.56 N/A 4.69 36.01 SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 49 3.06 N/A 2.27 28.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NVIDIA Corporation and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NVIDIA Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. NVIDIA Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA Corporation 0.00% 35.3% 24.4% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

NVIDIA Corporation has a beta of 2.06 and its 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.13 beta.

Liquidity

NVIDIA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. NVIDIA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NVIDIA Corporation and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA Corporation 1 7 16 2.67 SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

NVIDIA Corporation has a consensus target price of $180.79, and a 19.90% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is $48.5, which is potential -22.91% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that NVIDIA Corporation looks more robust than SolarEdge Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NVIDIA Corporation and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 94% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of NVIDIA Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVIDIA Corporation -5.56% 1.53% -6.51% 22.8% -30.89% 26.38% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 4.37% 4.7% 47.78% 54.39% 23.08% 85.84%

For the past year NVIDIA Corporation was less bullish than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Summary

NVIDIA Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors that integrate a computer onto a single chip under the Tegra brand name; DRIVE automotive computers, which offer self-driving capabilities; and tablet and portable devices for mobile gaming and TV streaming under the SHIELD name. The companyÂ’s products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, motherboard manufacturers, add-in board manufacturers, and retailers/distributors. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring software. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.