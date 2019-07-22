NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Comparing side by side

Both NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA Corporation 161 9.56 N/A 6.03 26.47 ReneSola Ltd 2 0.69 N/A 0.05 32.39

Table 1 highlights NVIDIA Corporation and ReneSola Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ReneSola Ltd seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NVIDIA Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. NVIDIA Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than ReneSola Ltd, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA Corporation 0.00% 46.9% 32.3% ReneSola Ltd 0.00% 1.9% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

NVIDIA Corporation has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ReneSola Ltd has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NVIDIA Corporation and ReneSola Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA Corporation 1 7 16 2.67 ReneSola Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$180.79 is NVIDIA Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73% of NVIDIA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 13% of ReneSola Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of NVIDIA Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.3% of ReneSola Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVIDIA Corporation -8.25% -13.6% 4.38% -22.41% -37.51% 19.54% ReneSola Ltd -0.03% -8.12% -9.7% -8.59% -47.16% 25.21%

For the past year NVIDIA Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ReneSola Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors NVIDIA Corporation beats ReneSola Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors that integrate a computer onto a single chip under the Tegra brand name; DRIVE automotive computers, which offer self-driving capabilities; and tablet and portable devices for mobile gaming and TV streaming under the SHIELD name. The companyÂ’s products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, motherboard manufacturers, add-in board manufacturers, and retailers/distributors. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various solar power products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells. The company also offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar modules for use in various residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems, as well as offers wafer processing services. In addition, it develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a pipeline of approximately 1.3 gigawatt of solar power projects in various stages. Further, it produces and sells crucibles, steel wires, and silicon carbon powder; and trades in and invests in solar industry. The company offers its products to the manufacturers of solar wafers, cells, and modules, as well as to the distributors, installers, and end users of solar modules. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.