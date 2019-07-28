Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Valuation Rose While Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $365,697 Its Holding; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Price Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.61 Million

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,718 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 24,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $290.6. About 480,956 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 8,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilis Energy Inc by 634,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,545 shares, and cut its stake in Dhi Group Inc.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Top Health Insurance Stocks for 2019 – The motley Fool” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, HF, QTNA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene chief affirms commitment to WellCare deal; shares off 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: International Speedway Corporation Acquired By NASCAR Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Health Plans Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 126,195 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares invested in 166,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smithfield Tru has 688 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 26,979 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 2,186 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Management Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Stifel Fin Corporation reported 12,514 shares. 10 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Columbus Circle Invsts owns 33,794 shares. Nomura Inc reported 14,700 shares. Meritage Mgmt stated it has 21,334 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Century Cos stated it has 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 20,162 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF) by 20,669 shares to 26,782 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 6,716 shares or 0.34% of the stock. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership reported 7,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 35,428 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) has invested 0.46% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 4,869 shares. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,762 shares. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi accumulated 1,575 shares. F&V Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.3% or 2,903 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 912,955 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc reported 71,737 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,249 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,749 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,466 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 50.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.