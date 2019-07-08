Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stake Held by Eagle Global Advisors Llc

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,718 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 24,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $157.2. About 2.97M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 71.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 26,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,123 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 36,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 82,087 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TowerJazz Announces Successful Development of Axbio’s In-Vitro Diagnostic Bio-CMOS IC using its Advanced 300mm 65nm RFCMOS Platform – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 15, 2019 : BABA, M, TSG, PLCE, TSEM, ERJ, PPDF, VERU, PERI, VBLT, POLA, CLSN – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TowerJazz Reports Full Year 2018 Results: Revenue of $1.3 Billion, Cash from Operations of $313 Million, Resulting in Net Profit of $136 million and EPS of $1.35 – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TowerJazz and Lumotive Demonstrate True Solid-State Beam Steering for Automotive LiDAR Systems – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Popped 13% – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 149,623 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $45.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,896 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,158 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Com reported 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 587,724 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Llc has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Texas Yale Cap Corp, Florida-based fund reported 7,520 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 26,661 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.54% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Clark Capital Grp Inc reported 3,108 shares. 26,160 were reported by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management stated it has 37,965 shares or 5.11% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 200 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 345,262 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1,756 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Carroll Associate stated it has 3,179 shares.