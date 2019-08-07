Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $365,697; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Maintained by Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,718 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 24,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $150.69. About 642,767 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 40,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 331,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.02M, up from 291,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 1.50 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 09/04/2018 – Edward Harrison: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.77% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.38M shares. Excalibur Mngmt stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Theleme Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 10.33M shares. 88,132 are held by Bbva Compass Financial Bank. Motco has 4,283 shares. Opus Incorporated invested in 0.76% or 80,000 shares. Moreover, Live Your Vision Lc has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Company holds 1.18% or 173,669 shares. Holt Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Partners LP stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 9,566 are owned by Plancorp Ltd Com. Cambridge Trust owns 22,413 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 16,526 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank accumulated 0.35% or 1.53 million shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,674 shares to 3,279 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mutualfirst Finl Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 20,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,532 shares, and cut its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.82 million for 43.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 233,595 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York owns 73,808 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 0.02% or 5,849 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 701 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Neumann Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.67% or 14,545 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 286,272 shares. Bb&T stated it has 15,365 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.35% or 28,672 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 114 shares. Korea accumulated 387,856 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 117,635 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Freestone Cap Hldgs Llc holds 4,009 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bender Robert And Associates invested 1.44% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lazard Asset Limited Liability has 587,724 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,158 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).