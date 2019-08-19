Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Share Value Declined While Monetary Management Group Lowered Its Holding by $1.25 Million; Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake by $14.26 Million; Share Value Declined

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,425 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 8,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.49% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $169.91. About 16.51 million shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 216,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 475,005 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45 million, down from 691,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 7.07M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.60 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc reported 46,385 shares. 85 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 198,319 shares. Sasco Cap Ct has 2.52% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 2.03 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.48% or 133,100 shares. South State owns 7,300 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 112,764 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 38,031 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 382,216 are owned by First Republic Investment Mngmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.17% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Bank Of Hawaii reported 47,886 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 235,095 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 377,712 shares to 710,000 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

