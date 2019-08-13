Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Cut Its Stake by $4.24 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Raised Position in Walmart (WMT) by $9.11 Million

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 23,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 43,732 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, down from 67,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $156.66. About 6.99M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 884.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 93,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 104,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, up from 10,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.67. About 4.39M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Walmart may have hit on healthy kind of disruption; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 08/05/2018 – Uber, Walmart End Online Grocery-Delivery Pact After Two Years; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA CATARINA AND PERNAMBUCO; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 04/05/2018 – Google’s parent company Alphabet is reportedly likely to participate in the investment with Walmart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Inc has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,023 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware owns 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,466 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 12,231 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 36,723 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc has 2,282 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 368,122 shares. 24,708 are held by Putnam Limited Liability Corporation. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 200 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Texas-based Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.62% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 49.86 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 81,871 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 26,113 shares to 35,146 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc. by 9,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 45.02 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Halsey Ct stated it has 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Westfield Cap Mngmt Co LP invested in 0.07% or 95,790 shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 12,400 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 457,631 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Co accumulated 436,769 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 9,893 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na accumulated 8,389 shares. Paragon Management reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has invested 5.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gw Henssler And Associates Limited invested 1.55% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Indiana Trust And Inv Company has 0.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 83,087 were reported by Griffin Asset Management Incorporated.