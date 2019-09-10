Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Holder Firsthand Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increases Stake in Idacorp (IDA)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $179.48. About 238,534 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 188.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 11,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 17,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $108.21 lastly. It is down 9.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 15,294 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 504,734 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 895,017 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity holds 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 37,698 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Comerica Bancorp reported 33,772 shares. Services Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 407 shares. Victory Capital Inc owns 9,866 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 17,980 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 53,031 shares. Pitcairn Com accumulated 3,819 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 91,800 shares. Amp Cap Investors invested in 0.01% or 17,855 shares.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & Assoc has 23,834 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.04M shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 1,441 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 46,376 are owned by Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Co. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,544 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Lc invested in 0.49% or 23,689 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 232,233 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 53 shares. Aperio Grp Lc owns 379,788 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,355 shares. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.77% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,832 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Co invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 13,825 shares.