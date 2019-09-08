Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Holder Firsthand Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Centene (CNC)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

