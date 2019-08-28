Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Holder Aviance Capital Partners Increased Its Stake by $17.97 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lowered Its Stake

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 203,626 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 214,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 1338.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 100,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 107,908 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 6.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 4,600 shares to 12,190 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.83 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

