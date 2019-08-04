Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Holder Aviance Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake; Cls Investments Lifted Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $935,280 as Valuation Rose

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 1338.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 100,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 107,908 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 529.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 34,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 41,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 15,095 shares. Navellier And Associates owns 1,579 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford And accumulated 1.5% or 7.65M shares. 1,260 are owned by Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 5,834 were accumulated by Ims. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.38% or 14.31M shares. Parsons Ri owns 1,920 shares. South Street Advisors Limited owns 43,878 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1,152 shares. Notis holds 6,240 shares. Essex Financial Services invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 463,005 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1,427 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has 86,454 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,890 shares to 4,050 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,690 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assocs holds 0.11% or 24,902 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,440 shares. Madrona Fincl Service Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,240 shares. Arbor Advisors Ltd reported 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 10,298 shares. Darsana Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 12.4% stake. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 1.48 million shares. Renaissance Limited invested in 0.05% or 41,305 shares. 93,376 were reported by Chou Associate Mngmt Incorporated. Payden & Rygel reported 1.02 million shares. Nomura Asset Limited reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Financial Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3,105 shares. Bank & Trust accumulated 0.2% or 625,726 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 681,799 shares to 2,954 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 363,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.