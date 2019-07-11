NVIDIA – Common Stock (NVDA) Hit By Cascend Upgrade. Has $190.0000 Target; Ellington Management Group Has Upped Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holding

Cascend increased shares of NVIDIA Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a “Hold” rating to a “Buy” rating in a an analyst report shared with investors and clients on Thursday, 11 July. The firm currently has $190.0000 price target on the stock.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 15.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 64,998 shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 6.47%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 497,208 shares with $3.00M value, up from 432,210 last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 13.04 million shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 2,900 shares to 3,200 valued at $392,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ensco Plc (Put) (NYSE:ESV) stake by 892,900 shares and now owns 907,100 shares. Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) (NYSE:MTG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 12,494 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% or 2.54M shares. 1.10 million are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 35.00M shares. Pine Brook Road Limited Partnership reported 9.64 million shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Pitcairn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 26,682 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 17,838 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 33,961 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 351,868 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 7,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based First Trust LP has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, January 23. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. IFS Securities downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Tuesday, April 23 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies.

The stock increased 1.75% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 11.30 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 45.99 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVIDIA Corporation shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co reported 4,405 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 6,156 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Et Al. First National Tru owns 21,873 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Loomis Sayles And Company L P stated it has 1.8% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 9,406 shares. Broderick Brian C, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,474 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 232,139 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 0.32% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 45.46M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 393 shares. First Mercantile holds 5,100 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 2,740 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $180.39’s average target is 12.70% above currents $160.06 stock price. NVIDIA had 50 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, April 12 by DZ Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, May 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 29 by Needham. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

