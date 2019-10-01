Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stock Price Declined While Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Lowered Holding; Willow Creek Wealth Management Upped Position in Berkley W R (WRB) by $356,135 as Market Value Rose

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 14,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.85. About 7.00M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 205,732 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 16,975 shares to 627,242 shares, valued at $54.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.54 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.