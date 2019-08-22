Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stake Has Lifted by Blue Fin Capital Inc; Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $1.44 Million

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 10.70 million shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 41,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 39,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 80,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 231,723 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Inc holds 9,300 shares. Boston Advisors Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Teton Advisors reported 598,428 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Brant Point Mgmt Limited Liability has 40,096 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd accumulated 0% or 11,147 shares. 130,632 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 621,817 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 1.88 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 450 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 55,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Ser Automobile Association reported 157,717 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 792 shares.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Casella Waste Systems Acquires Three Solid Waste Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces a Permit Expansion at the Clinton County Landfill – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Novavax Announces Reverse Stock Split of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Presents At Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Casella Waste Systems Acquires Al’s Maintenance in Rochester, New York – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Q2 Earnings Power Semiconductor ETFs? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, NVDA – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Gaming Bounce Back to Boost NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.