Nvidia Com (NVDA) Shares Declined While Howard Capital Management Increased Stake; Rutabaga Capital Management Position in Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Has Lifted by $1.51 Million as Shares Rose

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 7,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 46,053 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $171.39. About 2.76M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 252,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. It is down 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS REDUCED BKD, CLI, HLT, RESI, RLJ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 7 Days; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC BKD.N SAYS TERESA F. SPARKS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,155 shares to 81,728 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 57,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,795 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (NYSE:HPP).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $321,624 activity. Warren Denise Wilder bought $33,809 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 733 shares valued at $4,995 was made by Johnson-Mills Rita on Thursday, February 28. $24,915 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by BROMLEY MARCUS E.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares to 288,279 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,116 shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

