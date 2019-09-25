Nvidia Com (NVDA) Shareholder Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.93 Million; Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $333,540 as Share Value Declined

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 14,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $177.48. About 4.68 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 18,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 159,755 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 178,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 33,491 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold MANU shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 0.49% less from 33.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Llc has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 6,407 shares. Bamco has 13.16 million shares. State Street Corp reported 22,374 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,438 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 34,783 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 1.17M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison Partners has invested 0.27% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Citigroup Incorporated owns 176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw has 218,631 shares. Focused Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 105 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 2,418 shares. Connable Office invested in 0.05% or 14,150 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,221 are held by Sigma Planning. B Riley Wealth accumulated 3,920 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insur Com reported 0.3% stake. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 137,517 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability owns 4 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 17,387 shares. 1,650 were accumulated by City Hldg. Navellier & Assoc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Oregon-based M has invested 1.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 2,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts has 49,527 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,086 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd Llc. Welch Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 3,565 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt stated it has 2,800 shares.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, which manages about $272.94M and $172.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:HDS) by 15,805 shares to 58,811 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 20,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).