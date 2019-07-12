Nvidia Com (NVDA) Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $433,001; Beddow Capital Management Has Trimmed Escalade (ESCA) Holding by $757,152 as Stock Price Declined

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $168.21. About 5.91M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Escalade Inc. (ESCA) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 68,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 443,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 512,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Escalade Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.99M market cap company. It closed at $11.47 lastly. It is down 11.27% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia has 39,223 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Company reported 86,804 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 2,562 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 22,947 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Company invested in 0% or 258 shares. Ima Wealth holds 23,303 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability holds 145,144 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 213,664 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 31,094 shares stake. The Kansas-based Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has 1,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Artal Gru Sa has invested 3.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold ESCA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 1.06% less from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) or 200 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc owns 0% invested in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) for 1,624 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 47,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr holds 0% or 471 shares. Earnest Prns Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) for 3,810 shares. The New York-based Northstar Grp Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0% or 3,540 shares. 16,305 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Com has 0% invested in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) accumulated 292 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 9,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA).