Nvidia Com (NVDA) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Boosted Stake by $696,180 as Stock Value Declined; Vontobel Asset Management Holds Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 18,587 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 14,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 7.26M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 174,927 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.54M, up from 173,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 2.81 million shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 492,421 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $139.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust S&P Sml 600 Gwt Etf (IJT) by 2,010 shares to 51,422 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

