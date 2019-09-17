Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holding Has Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Global Thematic Partners Trimmed Its Position by $35.17 Million

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 7,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.66. About 4.33 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 42.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 901,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.67 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 3.32M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northeast Inv Management owns 45,465 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Lc holds 3,982 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. New England Research Mngmt has 0.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Family Firm Inc holds 1,885 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 0.17% or 14,482 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Provise Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 2,296 shares. Redwood Llc invested in 0.03% or 2,611 shares. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 89,254 shares. First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 388,644 shares. Westwood holds 0.02% or 12,272 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 736,450 shares to 16.16 million shares, valued at $68.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 53,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 17,085 shares. Virtu reported 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 1.03M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 113,511 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Gru holds 301,894 shares. 2.61 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Hartford Fin Mngmt holds 470 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 34,330 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0.11% or 10,879 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 954 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Weiss Multi stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brant Point Invest Management Lc reported 36,834 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.72M for 19.89 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.