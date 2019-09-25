Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holder Whittier Trust Co Has Boosted Stake by $9.58 Million; Capital Fund Management Sa Stake in New York Community Bancorp (Call) (NYCB) Has Decreased by $371,000 as Shares Rose

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 189.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 58,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 89,254 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.66M, up from 30,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $173.42. About 191,499 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp Inc (Call) (NYCB) by 69.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160,000, down from 53,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.61 lastly. It is down 6.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 141,275 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 32,740 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 490 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 741,981 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications accumulated 68,712 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 2.63 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.41 million shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 43,718 shares. Connors Investor holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,631 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel invested 1.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.41% or 2,972 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services owns 663 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd holds 19,832 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd has 2,289 shares. 382 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Investments.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,933 shares to 155,483 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:ACC) by 24,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 11,478 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 387,964 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.04% or 11.19M shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 80,394 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Acadian Asset Mgmt holds 8,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 16.25M shares. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corp Nj has 0.01% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 20,000 shares. 137,934 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 82,355 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 17,517 shares stake.

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $88.79M for 16.59 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.