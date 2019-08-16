Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Raised Position by $362,475 as Market Value Declined; Capital International Sarl Stake in American Tower (Reit) (AMT) Lowered by $1.42 Million

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (AMT) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 35,302 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, down from 42,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in American Tower Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $224.2. About 1.75 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 109.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 2,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.77. About 10.34M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Llc has 0.66% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 28,000 shares. Edgewood Management Lc reported 7.86M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,716 shares. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Voya Management Limited Co owns 268,132 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 1.43 million are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Com reported 4,009 shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 37,041 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 1,394 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Family Firm stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hillsdale Inv has 250 shares. Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Hilton Mgmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,155 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 399,272 shares. Argent Capital Limited Liability Com has 6,170 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Weak Datacenter Market Hit NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crypto Lifeline Means You Shouldnâ€™t Give Up on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is a Buy When the Chips Are Down – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock: Patience, Grasshopper – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 7,855 shares to 43,495 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 23,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,686 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Assoc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Business Financial Services holds 5,021 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability reported 0.54% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Greenleaf Trust accumulated 67,659 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.49% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 3.17% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vanguard Grp invested in 0.44% or 57.25M shares. Caxton Associates L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,420 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 252,686 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Principal Fin Group has 0.43% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.14% or 17,980 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Finemark Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,429 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group: Take This Opportunity To Buy An Undervalued REIT Gem – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.