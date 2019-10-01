Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holder Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Windward Capital Management Company Has Cut Its Position

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 14,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 4.12 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 8,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 116,988 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, down from 125,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 4.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, which manages about $272.94 million and $172.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13,745 shares to 85,947 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 20,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.38 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.86 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

