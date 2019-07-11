Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holder Hartline Investment Raised Position by $2.92 Million; Berry Global Group (BERY) Shares Declined While Park West Asset Management Boosted Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 265,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.83 million, up from 659,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 10,920 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500.

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,484 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 49,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 1.36M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corp has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 138,799 were reported by Victory Mgmt. Coatue Limited Co holds 3.18% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il accumulated 0.11% or 17,109 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 0.33% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Atria Investments Ltd Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ipswich Investment Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 4,706 shares. Moore Management LP invested in 0.14% or 25,000 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 25,000 shares stake. 6,716 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 22,947 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 10 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 86,533 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 701 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 86,862 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 148,368 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership has invested 8.27% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 2.90 million shares. Aperio Group Limited Company holds 0% or 10,109 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,629 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gradient Invs Llc reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement System accumulated 24,541 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 44,386 shares. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware owns 4,934 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 92,191 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 21,605 shares. Sachem Head Mngmt Lp invested in 3.75 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 202,949 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,882 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.