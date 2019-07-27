nVent Electric plc (NVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric plc 26 1.97 N/A 1.30 19.28 DPW Holdings Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -11.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of nVent Electric plc and DPW Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2% DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -132.7% -66.5%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of nVent Electric plc. Its rival DPW Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. nVent Electric plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DPW Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for nVent Electric plc and DPW Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric plc 0 0 2 3.00 DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

nVent Electric plc has a consensus price target of $30, and a 20.34% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of nVent Electric plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.8% of DPW Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are nVent Electric plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are DPW Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nVent Electric plc -4.19% -10.44% -4.45% -2.14% -1.99% 11.93% DPW Holdings Inc. -4.11% -34.64% -90.6% -96.95% -98.99% -91.46%

For the past year nVent Electric plc had bullish trend while DPW Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

nVent Electric plc beats on 9 of the 9 factors DPW Holdings Inc.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.