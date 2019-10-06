nVent Electric PLC (NVT) to pay $0.18 on Nov 1, 2019; 1 Analysts Covering Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) is expected to pay $0.18 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:NVT) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. nVent Electric PLC’s current price of $19.60 translates into 0.89% yield. nVent Electric PLC’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 1.62M shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has declined 7.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NVT News: 09/05/2018 TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 22/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC NVT.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; TARGET PRICE $28; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Among 3 analysts covering Petrofac Ltd (LON:PFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Petrofac Ltd has GBX 761 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 586.67’s average target is 51.87% above currents GBX 386.3 stock price. Petrofac Ltd had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and GBX 539 target. JP Morgan maintained Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Numis Securities. See Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 610.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 539.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 821.00 New Target: GBX 761.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the gas and oil production and processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.37 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. It has a 6.08 P/E ratio. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore gas and oil industry.

The stock increased 0.78% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 386.3. About 704,922 shares traded. Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.