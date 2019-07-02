nVent Electric PLC (NVT) to pay $0.18 on Aug 2, 2019; Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (IRS) Shorts Down By 6.17%

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 2, 2019. (NYSE:NVT) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. nVent Electric PLC’s current price of $25.02 translates into 0.70% yield. nVent Electric PLC’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. May 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 947,716 shares traded. nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has declined 1.99% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NVT News: 09/05/2018 TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC NVT.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; TARGET PRICE $28; 22/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS) had a decrease of 6.17% in short interest. IRS’s SI was 74,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.17% from 79,400 shares previously. With 22,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS)’s short sellers to cover IRS’s short positions. The SI to Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A.’s float is 0.26%. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 175,493 shares traded or 90.75% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in diversified real estates-related activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $568.00 million. The firm operates through six divisions: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It has a 0.65 P/E ratio. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping centers, and office and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes.

Among 2 analysts covering nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. nVent Electric had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. It has a 19.1 P/E ratio. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications.