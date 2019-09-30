nVent Electric plc (NVT) and Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Comparison side by side

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) and Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric plc 21 1.69 154.66M 1.30 19.01 Sanmina Corporation 31 -6.42 67.67M 1.58 20.15

Table 1 demonstrates nVent Electric plc and Sanmina Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sanmina Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to nVent Electric plc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. nVent Electric plc’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Sanmina Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric plc 729,184,347.01% 8.8% 5.2% Sanmina Corporation 221,071,545.25% 7.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

nVent Electric plc has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Sanmina Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. nVent Electric plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanmina Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given nVent Electric plc and Sanmina Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric plc 0 1 0 2.00 Sanmina Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is nVent Electric plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of nVent Electric plc shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Sanmina Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are nVent Electric plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Sanmina Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nVent Electric plc -1.7% -0.92% -10.96% -0.8% -7.91% 10.37% Sanmina Corporation -0.78% 3.32% -5.59% 0.19% 9.29% 31.96%

For the past year nVent Electric plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Sanmina Corporation.

Summary

nVent Electric plc beats Sanmina Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules. The company offers its services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, energy and clean technology, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.