nVent Electric plc (NVT) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) Contrasting side by side

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) have been rivals in the Diversified Electronics for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric plc 25 1.67 N/A 1.30 19.01 Encore Wire Corporation 56 0.89 N/A 3.83 14.33

Table 1 demonstrates nVent Electric plc and Encore Wire Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Encore Wire Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to nVent Electric plc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. nVent Electric plc’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Encore Wire Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us nVent Electric plc and Encore Wire Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2% Encore Wire Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 10.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of nVent Electric plc is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Encore Wire Corporation is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Encore Wire Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than nVent Electric plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for nVent Electric plc and Encore Wire Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric plc 0 1 0 2.00 Encore Wire Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.12% for nVent Electric plc with consensus target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.8% of nVent Electric plc shares and 90.7% of Encore Wire Corporation shares. nVent Electric plc’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 3.2% are Encore Wire Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nVent Electric plc -1.7% -0.92% -10.96% -0.8% -7.91% 10.37% Encore Wire Corporation -2.33% -3.63% -0.9% 2.9% 17.6% 9.45%

For the past year nVent Electric plc has stronger performance than Encore Wire Corporation

Summary

Encore Wire Corporation beats nVent Electric plc on 7 of the 11 factors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.