nVent Electric plc (NVT) Analysts See $0.49 EPS; Shorts at ZUR ROSE GROUP AG SWITZERLAND (ZRSEF) Lowered By 0.16%

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG SWITZERLAND (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had a decrease of 0.16% in short interest. ZRSEF’s SI was 128,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.16% from 128,800 shares previously. It closed at $90.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.52% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. NVT’s profit would be $82.87M giving it 10.06 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, nVent Electric plc’s analysts see 11.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 304,313 shares traded. nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has declined 7.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NVT News: 15/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC NVT.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; TARGET PRICE $28; 09/05/2018 TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference

Zur Rose Group AG, an online pharmacy company, wholesales products to medical practitioners under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany and Austria. The company has market cap of $775.81 million. The firm also develops medicines management services to enhance the medication process; and provides networking systems in the Swiss healthcare market. It currently has negative earnings. As of November 5, 2018, it operated three shop-in-shop pharmacies in Bern, Basel, and Limmatplatz, Switzerland.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications.