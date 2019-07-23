Nve (NVEC) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Upped Its Stake by $549,020; Monarch Partners Asset Management Stake in Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Has Decreased by $7.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 70,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 92,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 121,032 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 361.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,226 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 1,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 32,890 shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 22.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC); 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 227,674 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 20,529 shares to 269,223 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

