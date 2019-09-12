NVE Corporation (NVEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

This is a contrast between NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Semiconductor – Specialized and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE Corporation 80 14.00 N/A 2.92 23.01 Sunrun Inc. 17 2.21 N/A -0.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NVE Corporation and Sunrun Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NVE Corporation and Sunrun Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE Corporation 0.00% 17% 16.8% Sunrun Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

NVE Corporation has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sunrun Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NVE Corporation are 18.1 and 14.8. Competitively, Sunrun Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. NVE Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunrun Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NVE Corporation and Sunrun Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sunrun Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Sunrun Inc.’s potential upside is 26.26% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NVE Corporation and Sunrun Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.8% and 87.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.86% of NVE Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of Sunrun Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVE Corporation -2.57% -3.83% -29.24% -28.15% -37.5% -23.21% Sunrun Inc. 1.87% -3.93% 24.19% 53.63% 37.55% 74.93%

For the past year NVE Corporation had bearish trend while Sunrun Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NVE Corporation beats Sunrun Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.