NVE Corporation (NVEC) and Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) Contrasting side by side

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Specialized for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE Corporation 79 13.49 N/A 2.92 23.01 Vivint Solar Inc. 7 3.22 N/A -0.24 0.00

Demonstrates NVE Corporation and Vivint Solar Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE Corporation 0.00% 17% 16.8% Vivint Solar Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

NVE Corporation has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vivint Solar Inc.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.38 beta.

Liquidity

NVE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 18.1 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Vivint Solar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. NVE Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vivint Solar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NVE Corporation and Vivint Solar Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vivint Solar Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Vivint Solar Inc. is $13, which is potential 63.11% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.8% of NVE Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92% of Vivint Solar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.86% of NVE Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Vivint Solar Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVE Corporation -2.57% -3.83% -29.24% -28.15% -37.5% -23.21% Vivint Solar Inc. 2.74% 4.7% 51.1% 105.22% 47.32% 116.54%

For the past year NVE Corporation has -23.21% weaker performance while Vivint Solar Inc. has 116.54% stronger performance.

Summary

NVE Corporation beats Vivint Solar Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. The company installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. It also offers photovoltaic installation devices and software products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had an aggregate capacity of 681.1 megawatts covering 99,600 homes in 14 states. It has operations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Vivint Solar, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Energy to provide customizable home energy storage systems in the United States. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.