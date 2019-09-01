Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stock Value Rose While S Squared Technology Increased by $590,000 Its Holding; Community Trust & Investment Co Maintains Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 92,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 244,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 151,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 46,419 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda holds 54,298 shares. Wright Investors Ser Incorporated stated it has 41,498 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 55,326 shares. 20,020 were accumulated by Blue Fin Cap Inc. Grp One Trading LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sageworth Tru invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct invested in 3.13% or 60,450 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llc owns 4,997 shares. Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.2% or 516,862 shares. 12,103 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Lc. Raymond James Tru Na owns 160,962 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc holds 0.6% or 7,996 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares to 47,492 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,303 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,473 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1,000 shares. S Squared Techs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Timpani Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.54% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 13,006 were reported by Yorktown Management And Research. 52,857 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Commerce Lc holds 0.09% or 143,233 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc holds 3.16% or 365,195 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc owns 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 3,854 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Alphaone Invest Service Limited Com stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 100,000 shares to 128,690 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,493 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NV5 Awarded $12 Million in New Infrastructure Contracts by New York City Department of Design and Construction – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does NV5 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 lands NYC infrastructure contracts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.