Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stock Rose While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $729,240; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake Has Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 178.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 38,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 21,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 2.45 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Could Revise 2018 Aluminum Guidance on U.S. Sanctions; 16/03/2018 – CHILE GOVT WANTS FIRST TO ‘CLOSELY ANALYZE THE CONSEQUENCES’ IN CASE -OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – RIO TINTO’S VINCENT CHRIST NAMED CEO OF ELYSIS; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Jean-Sébastien Jacques, CEO, Rio Tinto; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Almost Double Autonomous Drill Fleet at Australia Iron Ore Mines

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 451,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79M, down from 463,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 137,270 shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 145,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $29.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Capital Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 4,960 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has 7,583 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 7,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 3,955 shares. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 467,352 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 603 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Navellier And Associates Inc holds 0.04% or 4,773 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers owns 10,029 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 143,233 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Kistler owns 179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Investment Limited Liability has invested 1.25% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

