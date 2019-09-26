Nv5 Global (NVEE) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Raised Stake; Grs Advisors Cut Its Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by $3.62 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 18,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 122,647 shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 219,955 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, down from 370,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 748,548 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 4,780 shares to 6,434 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NVEE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 7.37 million shares or 0.23% less from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 6,921 shares. Blackrock owns 732,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 2,592 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd invested in 127,400 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd invested in 13,820 shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Manufacturers Life The invested in 6,061 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 13,696 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Gru Ltd has 0.03% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 7,636 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 407,009 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 178,850 shares. 107 are owned by Advisory Service Limited Liability Company. 6,479 were reported by Amer Grp.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $81.11M for 23.94 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AMH shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 248.76 million shares or 0.96% more from 246.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff And Phelps Mgmt accumulated 2.98M shares or 1.01% of the stock. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 846 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 363,466 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 479,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 169 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holding Corp. Amica Mutual Co reported 72,601 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 457,424 shares. Maryland-based Lasalle Invest Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Security Capital Rech has 14.29% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 12.27 million shares. Verition Fund Llc stated it has 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 495,717 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.08% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 100 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has 165,800 shares.