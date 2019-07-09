Nv5 Global (NVEE) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Boosted Position; Home Depot (HD) Holding Lifted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 4,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $211.83. About 1.46M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 41,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, up from 224,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 25,527 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 157,157 shares. Alethea Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,000 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt has 117,352 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Miller Investment Management Ltd Partnership holds 3,292 shares. Town And Country Financial Bank And Dba First Bankers reported 19,121 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 1,035 shares. Df Dent & Inc holds 2,684 shares. Sit Invest Assoc accumulated 160,723 shares. Monroe Commercial Bank And Mi invested in 0.08% or 1,351 shares. Zacks Investment holds 533,868 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.59% or 18,775 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 9.34M shares or 1.17% of the stock. Cincinnati Com holds 226,446 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 959,809 shares. Hs Prtn stated it has 6.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 551 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Awm Investment stated it has 15,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 775 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Art Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 57,949 shares. King Luther accumulated 46,420 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Com invested in 40,000 shares. Kistler holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Corporation owns 50 shares. Victory Management holds 0% or 3,910 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 44,293 shares stake.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares to 188,580 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,730 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).