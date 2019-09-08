Nv5 Global (NVEE) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Increased Holding by $8.96 Million as Stock Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Marsico Capital Management Llc

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 71.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 151,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 365,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68 million, up from 213,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 124,100 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2749.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.60 million, up from 40,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 9,275 shares to 730,057 shares, valued at $36.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purefunds Ise Cyber Security Etf by 15,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,981 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Victory Management reported 3,910 shares. Bbt Capital Lc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 10,029 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 3,725 shares. Kistler reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Northern owns 138,163 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Ashford Cap Mgmt has 3.16% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 365,195 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 464,723 shares. Principal Financial Inc invested in 4,121 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Inc holds 13,006 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.39% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 18,547 shares. 1,786 are owned by Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NV5 Global: Expensive, And Worth Every Penny – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in March – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Awarded $12 Million in New Infrastructure Contracts by New York City Department of Design and Construction – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Management holds 3.29% or 210,070 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 713,712 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. South Street Advsr Limited Company holds 4,710 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Services Lc holds 4.12% or 61,920 shares. Management Assocs has invested 1.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,268 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 286,800 are owned by Ci Incorporated. Associated Banc stated it has 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Ww holds 1.24M shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd holds 14,668 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. 294,556 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sarasin & Llp holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 473,812 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co reported 0.49% stake. Benedict Inc holds 7,305 shares.