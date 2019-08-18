Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Raised Holding; First Wilshire Securities Management Holding in Silicom LTD (SILC) Upped as Share Price Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 41,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 265,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, up from 224,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 95,334 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 8,432 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York reported 6,763 shares stake. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.39% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Citigroup owns 6,558 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Awm Invest Company reported 0.18% stake. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 526,559 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management reported 0% stake. Kennedy Cap Mgmt owns 0.17% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 119,542 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.4% or 59,425 shares. King Luther Cap holds 46,420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Limited invested 1.25% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 81 shares. Voya Investment Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,955 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares to 161,218 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,836 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).