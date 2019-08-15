Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holder S Squared Technology Raised Position by $590,000 as Share Value Rose; Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $352,800 as Share Price Declined

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 127,392 shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 103.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,484 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 8,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 16.80M shares traded or 77.30% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY COMPENSATION EXPENSE OF $4.9 BLN INCREASED FROM $4.5 BLN A YEAR AGO ON HIGHER REVENUES; 16/05/2018 – Argentina Trips Up Fidelity, Morgan Stanley and Other Big Investors; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Wall St. Investment Banking Crown: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Boyfriend found guilty in stabbing of Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says a Shipping Revolution Has Oil Headed for $90; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation Expense $4.9B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys Into Hilton Grand Vacations; 13/03/2018 – SHAFTESBURY PLC SHB.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 970P FROM 880P

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 5,339 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 16,364 shares. Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Ashford Capital holds 3.16% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 365,195 shares. North Star holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 1,300 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd Company has 35,076 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 5,500 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt Inc stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Yorktown Mngmt And Research Company reported 13,006 shares. Cadence Mgmt Llc owns 0.16% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 29,680 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 303,646 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Net invested in 86 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 22,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares to 850,854 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,966 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,790 shares to 8,613 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 11,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,334 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).