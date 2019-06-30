Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Signaturefd Has Raised Holding by $6.92 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 451,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79M, down from 463,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 108,128 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19720.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 59,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,461 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 10,121 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 3,753 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 11,889 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 5,339 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 44,510 shares in its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsrs Lc owns 265,998 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 467,352 shares. 59,425 are owned by Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Company. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 1,000 shares. Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Llc owns 451,310 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 15,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81 million for 21.65 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 28,250 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $37.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,063 shares. Moreover, Private Tru Communications Na has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,635 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lipe And Dalton has 0.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,279 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited reported 120,668 shares stake. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Com owns 2,470 shares. Regions Financial invested in 2.21% or 1.63 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 1.53% or 87,306 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 115,681 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested 4.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 16,776 are held by Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Company. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,850 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsrs stated it has 123,965 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 153,986 shares stake. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 62,235 shares.