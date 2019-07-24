Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Increased Position by $535,425 as Shares Declined; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Price Rose, Patten Group Boosted by $1.71 Million Its Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 50,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 63,031 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 3.41M shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 11/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Molecular Partners and AstraZeneca announce collaboration on Molecular Partners’ ongoing oncology clinical study with MP0250 in EGFR-mutated NSCLC; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca 1Q Core EPS $0.48; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca receives regulatory boost for oncology drugs; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – And AstraZeneca poached FDA official Badrul Chowdhury for a top research job — the latest in an exodus from the FDA $AZN; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE DPS GROUP WINS CONTRACT IN SWEDEN FROM ASTRAZENECA; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Luye Pharma to Pay $538M Plus a Milestone Payment

