Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Increased Its Holding by $3.47 Million; Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Holder Bailard Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 72.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 643,451 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 58,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 303,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02M, up from 244,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 115,564 shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 4,025 shares to 47,378 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 55,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 175,052 shares to 40,842 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Storage by 229,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,429 shares, and cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).