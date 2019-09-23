NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) and Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) and Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Technical Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global Inc. 71 2.00 N/A 2.39 33.28 Willdan Group Inc. 36 1.23 N/A 0.78 44.85

Table 1 demonstrates NV5 Global Inc. and Willdan Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Willdan Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than NV5 Global Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. NV5 Global Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 6.9% Willdan Group Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.29 beta indicates that NV5 Global Inc. is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Willdan Group Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NV5 Global Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Willdan Group Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. NV5 Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Willdan Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NV5 Global Inc. and Willdan Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 82.5%. Insiders held 2.9% of NV5 Global Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.8% are Willdan Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NV5 Global Inc. -6.88% -3.39% 26.71% 14.66% 8.57% 31.25% Willdan Group Inc. -3.08% -4.69% -11.84% 4.36% 24.75% 0%

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors NV5 Global Inc. beats Willdan Group Inc.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. The company offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting. It also provides civil program management services comprising governmental outsourcing and consulting services; and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers energy services, including inspection, and assistance in permitting; and traditional engineering services, such as energy and underground transmission and distribution, substation engineering, and power generation facility design services and surveying. Further, it provides environmental services comprising investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering Services segment provides a range of engineering related services, such as building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, environmental consulting and remediation, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, landscape architecture, planning, program and construction management, contract staff support, structural engineering, surveying and mapping, traffic engineering and planning, transportation, and water resources services. The Public Finance Services segment offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. The Homeland Security Services segment provides emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercises; communications and technology; and water security services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; and state agencies and federal agencies, as well as various other special districts and agencies, private utilities and industry, and tribal governments. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.