NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Technical Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NV5 Global Inc. has 63.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 67.77% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.9% of NV5 Global Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.60% of all Technical Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NV5 Global Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global Inc. 0.00% 9.80% 6.90% Industry Average 3.79% 9.48% 4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares NV5 Global Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global Inc. N/A 72 33.28 Industry Average 111.45M 2.94B 25.30

NV5 Global Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NV5 Global Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.00 2.91

$91.5 is the consensus price target of NV5 Global Inc., with a potential upside of 41.90%. The competitors have a potential upside of 45.03%. Given NV5 Global Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NV5 Global Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NV5 Global Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NV5 Global Inc. -6.88% -3.39% 26.71% 14.66% 8.57% 31.25% Industry Average 6.94% 6.99% 19.15% 29.94% 20.83% 38.93%

For the past year NV5 Global Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NV5 Global Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, NV5 Global Inc.’s competitors have 1.70 and 1.41 for Current and Quick Ratio. NV5 Global Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NV5 Global Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

NV5 Global Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. Competitively, NV5 Global Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.22 which is 21.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NV5 Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NV5 Global Inc. beats NV5 Global Inc.’s rivals on 4 of the 6 factors.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. The company offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting. It also provides civil program management services comprising governmental outsourcing and consulting services; and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers energy services, including inspection, and assistance in permitting; and traditional engineering services, such as energy and underground transmission and distribution, substation engineering, and power generation facility design services and surveying. Further, it provides environmental services comprising investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.