NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) and Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) Comparing side by side

NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) and Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM), both competing one another are Technical Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global Inc. 70 2.35 N/A 2.39 31.88 Grana y Montero S.A.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.32 10.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NV5 Global Inc. and Grana y Montero S.A.A. Grana y Montero S.A.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NV5 Global Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. NV5 Global Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 6.9% Grana y Montero S.A.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NV5 Global Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Grana y Montero S.A.A.’s 67.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

NV5 Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Grana y Montero S.A.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. NV5 Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grana y Montero S.A.A.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NV5 Global Inc. and Grana y Montero S.A.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Grana y Montero S.A.A. 0 1 0 2.00

NV5 Global Inc. has a 11.10% upside potential and an average price target of $91.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of NV5 Global Inc. shares and 26.4% of Grana y Montero S.A.A. shares. About 2.3% of NV5 Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NV5 Global Inc. 15.24% 22.87% -1.08% -11.69% 32.17% 25.73% Grana y Montero S.A.A. -6.78% -6.52% 10.37% 4.79% -0.28% 6.11%

For the past year NV5 Global Inc. was more bullish than Grana y Montero S.A.A.

Summary

NV5 Global Inc. beats Grana y Montero S.A.A. on 12 of the 11 factors.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. The company offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting. It also provides civil program management services comprising governmental outsourcing and consulting services; and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers energy services, including inspection, and assistance in permitting; and traditional engineering services, such as energy and underground transmission and distribution, substation engineering, and power generation facility design services and surveying. Further, it provides environmental services comprising investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works. In addition, the company offers concessions for constructing, operating, and maintaining the supply system of compressed natural gas in certain provinces of Peru; Section 1 of the Southern Inter-oceanic road; AncÃ³n – Huacho – Pativilca section of the Panamericana Norte road; Buenos Aires – Canchaque road; and Via Expresa – Paseo de la RepÃºblica in Lima. Further, it provides concession of services for treating and selling oil, natural gas, and by-products, as well as for storing and dispatching fuel extracted from demonstrated feasible fields; operates gas processing plant of Pisco Â– Camisea; and develops and manages real estate projects. Additionally, the company offers information technology services; and electric and technological services for the power industry, as well as installs and maintains network and equipment for telecommunications. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.