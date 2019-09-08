NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) and Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) and Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Technical Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global Inc. 71 1.78 N/A 2.39 33.28 Ameresco Inc. 15 0.86 N/A 0.75 19.13

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NV5 Global Inc. and Ameresco Inc. Ameresco Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NV5 Global Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. NV5 Global Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ameresco Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has NV5 Global Inc. and Ameresco Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 6.9% Ameresco Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

NV5 Global Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. From a competition point of view, Ameresco Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NV5 Global Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Ameresco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. NV5 Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ameresco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NV5 Global Inc. and Ameresco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ameresco Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

NV5 Global Inc. has a consensus target price of $91.5, and a 40.02% upside potential. Ameresco Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 average target price and a 38.69% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, NV5 Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Ameresco Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of NV5 Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Ameresco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NV5 Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Ameresco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NV5 Global Inc. -6.88% -3.39% 26.71% 14.66% 8.57% 31.25% Ameresco Inc. -2.4% -3.39% -5.63% -3.91% 11.33% 1.06%

For the past year NV5 Global Inc. has stronger performance than Ameresco Inc.

Summary

NV5 Global Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Ameresco Inc.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. The company offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting. It also provides civil program management services comprising governmental outsourcing and consulting services; and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers energy services, including inspection, and assistance in permitting; and traditional engineering services, such as energy and underground transmission and distribution, substation engineering, and power generation facility design services and surveying. Further, it provides environmental services comprising investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Small-Scale Infrastructure segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customersÂ’ facilities. The companyÂ’s projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 55 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.